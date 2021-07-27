Over $2 million worth of marijuana seized in Calaveras County

Over the course of a week, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office seized over $2 million worth of illegal marijuana from different grows across the county.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Over the course of a week, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office seized over $2 million worth of illegal marijuana from grows across the county.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that they seized 617 plants at a residence in the 6900 block of Riata Way in Angels Camp on July 7. They said all the plants were estimated to be worth over $802,000. They found the marijuana cultivation under the residence and in a metal outbuilding, which had unsafe and unpermitted walls, electrical systems, and air ducts.

They served another search warrant in the 1900 block of Liberty Valley Road in Railroad Flat, seizing 40 marijuana plants, 146 pounds of processed marijuana, over seven grams of suspected cocaine, and 62 grams of psychedelic mushrooms on July 7. Sean Donohue, 41, was cited for illegal marijuana cultivation and sale, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, and possession of cocaine, according to the Facebook post.

On July 8, Calaveras County sheriff's deputies seized 236 marijuana plants, estimated to value over $236,000, and a firearm in the 8000 block of Hedgepeth Road in Valley Springs. Nancy Khom Bun, 46, was cited for illegal marijuana cultivation and possession of marijuana for sale, according to the sheriff's office.

Another 389 plants and 67 pounds of processed marijuana were seized on July 14 on Panhandle Road in Glencoe. Deputies found no suspects, but the marijuana was estimated to be worth over $319,000, according to the Facebook post.

The next day, they served a search warrant in the 800 block of La Contenta Drive in Valley Springs, seizing 530 plants and 54 pounds of processed marijuana. Sheriff's officials believe it was worth over $759,000. The home was converted for indoor cultivation and was "Red Tagged" for hazards and code violations.

Three suspects, Jinlong Chen, 33, Lingwen Wu, 36, and Jianming Yu, 32, were arrested for illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said that all of these investigations are ongoing.

