MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto man and his girlfriend face charges of attempted murder and conspiracy after police say they stabbed the man's twin brother.

The alleged attack happened Sunday, Sept. 22, along the 700 block of Mills Avenue. Police found Alec Chakos, 21, after he had been stabbed multiple times.

Evidence led detectives to Alec's twin brother Ashton Chakos, 21, and his girlfriend Holly Lawrence, also 21. The couple was arrested, but their motive for attacking Alec is still unclear.

The two face charges of attempted murder and conspiracy. Both have been booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.

