Father accused of killing 8-year-old daughter and trying to take his own life

Officials said Wednesday they do not expect the father to survive.

MODESTO, Calif — An eight-year-old girl is dead after police said her father shot and killed her and then attempted to take his own life.

It happened Wednesday night on Havenhurst Court in Modesto. It’s an area described by neighbors as a normally quiet court. However on Thursday, many cars were driving by to see where an eight-year-old girl lost her life and to add to a growing vigil left there for her.

The neighborhood was left in shock, grieving the loss of the eight-year-old girl.

A neighbor that asked not be identified said, “She was a cute little girl, very quiet, liked to play outside and ride her bike. As a mom, it is sad for me to hear that an eight-year-old was killed by her dad, who she trusted.”

On Wednesday night, Modesto police swarmed Havenhurst Court after someone called 911 saying 50-year-old Donovan Halstead was making suicidal threats.

When police arrived, they said they saw Halstead through a window holding a gun.

Sharon Bear, spokesperson for Modesto Police Department, said the investigation is ongoing.

“They reached out to him. He said he would come out unarmed, so they backed away and they heard a couple gun shots,” said Bear.

Police said that’s when he shot and killed his eight-year-old daughter and then tried to take his own life. Court records show his wife filed for divorce in April of this year.

On Wednesday, the day of the shooting, they were in court.

Records show his wife accused him of domestic violence, and he filed for a temporary restraining order.

“I guess this was one of his problems, and he wanted to end it all,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

On social media, Halstead posted in August of 2022 that he has struggled with clinical depression his entire life, but he also made numerous posts about being a father. The latest was from Father’s Day, where he also thanked his wife.

Samantha Keohavong came home Wednesday night to find her street blocked by police.

“My stepson knows the husband very good, and they talk yesterday at 5 o’clock,” said Keohavong.

When Keohavong saw all the police, she said she called Halstead to see what was wrong, but he didn’t answer.

“We asked the neighbor and everyone here, but no one knew anything. They thought it was his wife, but I saw on the news, it was the little girl and it’s just so sad.”

Donovan Halstead remains in the hospital tonight in critical condition. Officials said Wednesday that he is not expected to survive.