Homeless woman dies after being run over by lawnmower at Modesto park

MODESTO, Calif. — A homeless woman was killed in accident involving a lawnmower at Beard Brook Park.

Sharon Bear, spokesperson for Modesto Police Department, says the accident happened around noon Saturday while a Grover Landscape Services employee was cutting the grass. He was using a riding John Deere tractor with a pull-behind mower.

Bear says the employee saw a body in an area he had already passed through and called 911.

The woman was identified as Christine Chavez, 27. Bear says she was sleeping on the grass at the time.

Bear says an investigation into the incident was completed and it appears to have been an accident. No charges have been filed at this time.

Beard Brook Park was formerly city property, but was transferred to new owner E. & J. Gallo Winery Friday.