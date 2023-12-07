8-year-old killed by father in Modesto murder-suicide attempt, police say

Police said they heard gunshots inside the home after the father said he would come out unarmed.

MODESTO, Calif. — An 8-year-old is dead after she was allegedly shot by her father in Modesto.

It unfolded Wednesday night as police responded to the 3700 block of Havenhurst Court for a report of a suicidal subject.

Arriving officers saw 50-year-old Donovan Halstead inside the home through a window armed with a gun. Officers tried to speak with him and he said he was going to come out of the house unarmed, according to police. Then they heard gunshots.

Police went inside to find Halstead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his daughter also seriously injured by a gunshot wound. She later died from her injuries.

Halstead was taken to the hospital but isn't expected to survive his injuries. Modesto police described the incident as a murder-suicide attempt.

The investigation is ongoing.

