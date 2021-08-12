Modesto police seek help identifying suspected driver in deadly hit and run

Police said the hit and run happened August 8 and claimed the life of a 55-year-old man on a bike.

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police are still looking for answers after a deadly hit and run that happened over the weekend.

On Facebook, the department posted a picture of the suspected pick-up truck in the incident, hoping that someone would be able to help identify the driver.

Police said the truck was involved in a hit and run that happened at McHenry Avenue and Leveland Lane on Aug. 8 and ultimately claimed the life of a 55-year-old man on a bike. Police described the truck as a white 2010-2015 lifted Chevrolet Silverado with dark rims and what appear to be step up rails and a chrome grill.

Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle or its owner can call Traffic Officer A. Rivera at 209-342-6105 and reference case number MP21-019742.