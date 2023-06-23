Modesto police release video after officer shoots bicyclist firing gun

The shooting happened around 10:03 p.m. June 3 when officer Raihil Sharma stopped a bicyclist near Phoenix and Glendale avenues in Modesto, according to police.

It is still unclear why the stop was initiated in the first place.

Body camera and dash camera video show what appears to be the man, identified as 29-year-old Gordon Massey, clarifying his birthday with the officer and say "I'm in a hurry, I didn't do anything wrong, come on now" before riding away on his bike.

The video released by the Modesto Police Department can be found HERE.

Police say Massey had a felony warrant for his arrest out at the time of the stop.

The officer began chasing Massey in his car and through a shopping center parking lot. The chase pushed into the area of Yosemite Boulevard and Phoenix Avenue when three gunshots can be heard.

Two more gunshots are heard as Sharma drives in a curved pattern, continuing to chase Massey around the block.

About five minutes of chasing later, Sharma points his gun out of his driver side window and fires three shots toward Massey.

Video shows Massey laying in an alleyway as officers apply medical aid to his one, non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The gun was found at the scene and police say it was a stolen .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Massey was treated for his injuries and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer and weapons-related charges.

Police say he had active warrants for driving under the influence and multiple felony drug charges

The shooting is still under investigation by the Modesto Police Department and the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office.

