Student connected to social media threat at Modesto school arrested, police say

MODESTO, Calif. — A Somerset Junior High School student was arrested for criminal threats at a school, Modesto Police Department said Thursday.

The arrest is related to a social media post that was making rounds among students. According to police, the post said there was going to be a school shooting at the junior high on Nov. 24.

Investigators eventually identified the student connected to the post and contacted the student at school. Police said the student was cooperative with authorities and didn't have the means to carry out the threats that were made.

The student was arrested and charged with criminal threats on school grounds.

"The safety of our school children is a top priority and our department takes all such threats seriously," Modesto Police Department in a Facebook post.