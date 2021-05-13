Modesto woman arrested after leaving 1-year-old daughter crying outside of apartment

Stanislaus County Sheriff's officials say the woman bit her daughter's uncle after the two began to argue for leaving her child outside of the home.

MODESTO, Calif. — A woman was arrested on Wednesday after leaving her one-year-old daughter crying outside of their apartment for more than an hour, Stanislaus County Sheriff's officials said.

Stanislaus County Spokesman Luke Schwartz said the incident happened near 500 West Hatch Road. After getting phone calls from neighbors, the daughter's uncle confronted the mother that the child was locked out of the home for more than an hour.

The uncle claims the mother was intoxicated and bit him when they began to argue. Schwartz said the woman's bite left a "visible injury" on the man's arm.

Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputies booked the woman into the public safety center who faces charges that include child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon. The child has since been relocated.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department did not release the identities of either the mother or the uncle as of publication.