Man taken to hospital after shooting in Natomas area

The shooting happened along the 2900 block of Weald Way.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are looking for answers after a shooting along Weald Way in Natomas.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting was reported around 6:50 p.m. along the 2900 block of Weald Way.

Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital. The man was alert and speaking with officers while he was being taken to the hospital, according to police.

Few details about the shooting have been released at this time, and it remains under investigation.

WATCH ALSO: