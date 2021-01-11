2 dead, 4 hospitalized following crash near Golden One Center in downtown Sacramento | Updates

A total of 6 people were involved in this evening's multi-vehicle crash, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: Monday 8:30 a.m.

The Sacramento Police Department told ABC10 a woman, who was one of the 5 people transported to the hospital last night, died due to injuries.

The other 4 people's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Update: Sunday 10:30 p.m.

A total of 6 people were involved in Sunday evening's multi-vehicle crash, the Sacramento Fire Department said. Along with the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, 1 suffered critical injuries, 2 sustained major injuries and 2 others had moderate injuries.

Original Story:

One person is dead and four others are injured after a major injury collision occurred in downtown Sacramento on Sunday evening, police told ABC10.

The collision occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the area of 7th and L street. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Sacramento Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes if possible, as road closures are in effect.

