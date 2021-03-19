Oroville man arrested for shooting, killing father, sheriff's officials say

28-year-old Tyler Anderson was arrested after deputies found his father dead inside his home with a "traumatic head wound," sheriff's officials said.

OROVILLE, Calif. — A 28-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his father in Oroville on Thursday, according to Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Butte County deputies visited the 5000 block of V-E Avenue after receiving a call that a woman's son killed her husband. Deputies then arrested Tyler Anderson once they arrived at the scene.

Deputies and medical personnel found 63-year-old Jerry Anderson inside the home with a "traumatic head wound." First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Sheriff's officials say deputies found evidence at the crime scene that Tyler Anderson shot and killed his father.

Tyler Anderson was arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail. Sheriff's officials ask anyone who has information to call 530-538-7671.