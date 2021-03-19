Man arrested for stabbing father to death, Roseville police say

James Shade, 30, is accused of stabbing his father to death at around 5:49 p.m. on Sunday, according to Roseville police.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A 30-year-old man is accused of stabbing his 62-year-old father to death, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The incident allegedly happened on Sunday, March 14, when James Shade, 30, of Paradise, stabbed his father Larry at his home along the 600 block of Hanish Drive.

With the help of outside law enforcement agencies — Paradise Police Department and the Placer SIU — Roseville police arrested James Shade on Thursday, March 18.

Police are still investigating why James Shade stabbed his father to death. They say there are no other known suspects.

It was the first reported homicide in 2021 in Roseville; there were four reported killings in 2020.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9