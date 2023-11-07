x
2 pedestrians killed by suspected DUI driver in Sacramento County

The crash happened near North Highlands along the 5100 block of Elk Horn Boulevard.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two pedestrians were killed after a collision involving a suspected DUI driver near North Highlands Tuesday evening.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling east on Elkhorn Boulevard and swerved onto the sidewalk for unknown reasons.

Both pedestrians were hit and pronounced dead at the scene. A police spokesperson said the pedestrians were a man and a woman, possibly in their 50s or 60s.

The driver, only identified as a woman in her teens or early 20s, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. 

The crash was reported around 8:27 p.m. along the 5100 block of Elkhorn Boulevard, not far from Hillsdale Boulevard.

