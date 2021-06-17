x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Crime

Person seriously injured after being hit by car in Sacramento

The driver is described by Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials as a suspect, but it is not clear what crime they are accused of or if they were arrested.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A car crash left one person in the hospital with serious injuries Thursday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said a pedestrian was hit by a car near the 7000 block of Stockton Boulevard at around noon.

Sacramento Metro personnel took the victim to a nearby hospital. Sheriff’s officials did not release information regarding the victim or the driver.  

The driver is described in the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department’s news release as a suspect, but it is not clear what crime they are accused of or if they were arrested after the crash. 

ABC10 reached out to the sheriff's department about what charges the suspect may face but officials said they couldn't share any more information regarding the case in an effort to not compromise the investigation.

The sheriff's department has not said what led to the collision.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

WATCH MORE: Outdoor dining extended in Sacramento for a year