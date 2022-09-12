Man hurt after drive-by shooting in Stockton

Stockton Police Department said the 34-year-old victim was standing in front of his house when the suspect's vehicle drove by and a passenger opened fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — One man was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Stockton Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. along the 1700 block of William Moss Boulevard, not far from Paul E. Weston Park.

Stockton Police Department said the 34-year-old victim was standing in front of his house when the suspect's vehicle drove by and a passenger opened fire.

Police said it left the victim with a non-life-threatening wound, and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police described the suspect only as a male with dark clothing and the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored sedan.