Former PG&E employee sentenced to 22 months in prison for fraud conspiracy

CALIFORNIA, USA — A former PG&E employee was sentenced to 22 months in prison after he got nearly $1.5 million in kickbacks as he conspired to get PG&E contracts for his cousin's business, officials said.

Officials said Ronald S. Schoenfeld, 65, of Arizona and formerly of Dublin, was a PG&E employee while he was conspiring to get PG&E contracts for his cousin's Stockton transportation business.

It happened from March 2007 through February 2015 and saw PG&E pay at least $82.1 million to Schoenfeld's cousin pursuant to the contracts. Authorities said Schoenfeld got at least $1,476,295.15 in kickbacks for his role in the conspiracy.

Officials said Schoenfeld hid the relationship with his co-conspirator from PG&E, gave the co-conspirator confidential information, and even intervened directly in consideration of contracts between PG&E and his co-conspirator's business.

Schoenfeld was sentenced on Monday to 22 months in prison and was ordered to pay $1,476,295 in restitution.

