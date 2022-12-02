x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Placer County man gets prison for stealing forest user fees

Lisanti, of Weimar, also pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1,400 from a fee envelope collection tube on the Coronado National Forest near Green Valley in 2020.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Placer County man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites on the Coronado National Forest in southern Arizona.

Federal prosecutors said 51-year-old Brian Lisanti pleaded guilty to destroying government property by breaking the lock on a fee envelope collection tube on the Coronado National Forest near Safford.

Lisanti, of Weimar, also pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1,400 from a fee envelope collection tube on the Coronado National Forest near Green Valley in 2020.

Prosecutors said that between July and November of 2020, Lisanti committed at least 42 burglaries and took money at fee collection sites on national recreation lands in Arizona, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Idaho and Utah.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

California's largest power company guilty for deadly crime | FIRE – POWER – MONEY, Season 2 Ep. 1

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

In Other News

‘It was the hardest moment in my life’ | Owner of Copperopolis cat inhumanely killed speaks out