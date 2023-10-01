Placer deputies looking for 4 men after man shot, killed in Lincoln

Police found 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman dead in his home on New Year's Day.

LINCOLN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people wanted in connection with a New Year’s Day homicide.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a dead man. Upon arrival they found 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman dead from gunshot wounds.

A surveillance camera inside Wiedeman’s home caught the four men entering the home hours before he was found.

He was then shot multiple times just after they entered and the four got into a white pickup truck and drove away from the scene.

The sheriff's office is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

You can report information anonymously to Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

