Robbery suspect disarmed by victim in Sacramento

The man was arrested on suspicion of three robberies, a shooting, and illegal firearm possession.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man suspected in three robberies was arrested after being disarmed by one of his victims, Sacramento police said.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Faustino Becerra Corona, of Chico.

The Sacramento Police Department said he was found in the area of 4th Street and I Street after committing a robbery in the area of 7th and I streets Dec. 30. Police were alerted to the initial incident by a parking enforcement officer who told them about the gunfire in the area.

Police said Becerra Corona allegedly robbed a person while armed with a handgun, but was disarmed by them and took off.

The victim wasn't hurt, and police said the handgun was recovered.

After locating Becerra Corona, police accused him of two other armed robberies that happened within a few hours in the same area. He was arrested on suspicion of all three robberies, the shooting and illegal firearm possession.

