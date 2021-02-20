Police searching for man suspected in stabbing at Truckee apartments

Manuel Valdez-Felix is a Hispanic man, approximately 6’3” tall and weighing 211 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Police in Truckee are asking for the public’s help in finding a stabbing suspect.

Officers were first called out to the Sierra Village Apartments, located on Jeffrey Pine Road near Martis Valley Road, early Friday morning on a report of a man threatening people with a knife.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found two victims. They also learned the suspect, 46-year-old Manuel Valdez-Felix – who also goes by the name Manuel Sam – had fled the scene on foot.

Anyone who has seen Valdez-Felix or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Truckee Police Dispatch at 530-550-2320.

The identities of the victims and the severity of their injuries were not released.