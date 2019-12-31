SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in a pursuit and standoff with law enforcement officers has been arrested, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The chase started just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near Meadowview Road and Freeport Boulevard. A Sacramento Police officer said he spotted a vehicle making a moving violation in the area. When that officer tried to pull the vehicle over the driver took off, police said.

During the chase, authorities police said they learned the driver had a felony warrant out for their arrest.

The chase lasted about 30 minutes when the driver finally stopped and holed up in the vehicle near Sunrise Boulevard and Douglas Road in Rancho Cordova. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in to try and take the suspect into custody.

Around 6:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the suspect had been arrested after SWAT members shot gas rounds into the vehicle. Authorities still have not identified that person.

