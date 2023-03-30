Hours-long Rio Linda standoff ends in arrest

Officials say Daniel Murphy was arrested after shooting "over 20 rounds toward Sheriff’s deputies."

Example video title will go here for this video

RIO LINDA, Calif. — An hours-long standoff between a man and Sacramento County deputies ended in an arrest early Thursday morning.

The standoff started around 10 p.m. Wednesday when officials were called to do a welfare check in an apartment building on 34th Street in Rio Linda, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say they heard gunshots in the area and found 45-year-old Daniel Murphy firing the shots from his apartment unit.

An armored bearcat and the Rook were used as cover as Murphy allegedly continued firing at deputies. Negotiators were called to the scene to talk with Murphy and eventually a woman was evacuated from his unit, according to officials.

After an unspecified amount of hours, negotiations ended unsuccessfully and a K9 was sent into the unit.

Murphy was taken to the hospital for treatment from being bitten, then he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he is ineligible for bail and being held for attempted murder and other charges, according to officials.

No other injuries were reported.

WATCH MORE: Convicted sex offender may be placed in Amador County