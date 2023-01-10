'He was just so wonderful' | Rio Linda teen was shot, killed in front of his home

The community helped the family through a fundraiser to cover Chavez’s funeral costs and unpaid bills.

RIO LINDA, Calif. — Loved ones of Andres Julian Chavez came together to remember and support the family after the teenager was shot and killed at his Rio Linda home.

“Andres had dreams. He planned on going into the military once he graduated high school,” said Marie Youngcain, a family spokesperson. “He was loved by everyone. He was a great young man. He helped his family.”

The community helped the family through a fundraiser to cover Chavez’s funeral costs and unpaid bills.

“I think this is great that the community has decided to come together for this young man that was taken way too soon,” said Youngcain. “He was just so wonderful. He was an awesome young man. He would help anyone. He was a protector of his little sister.”

A 15-year-old teen was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

As the loved ones remember Chavez, the family says they are still searching for answer as to why he was killed.

“He was taken too soon,” said Youngcain. “We just want to make sure there is justice for Andres.”

The family is collecting donations through GoFundMe.

