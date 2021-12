A single vehicle with one occupant rolled over and the person was confirmed dead, a spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire told ABC10.

RIO LINDA, Calif. — The Sacramento Metro Fire Department responded to an accident in Rio Linda Wednesday morning.

Single vehicle involved with 1 occupant. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) December 22, 2021

