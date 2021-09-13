Road rage shooting suspect arrested in Fairfield

Police said the suspect was found asleep in his car along with a Glock pistol.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Two cases of road rage and a shooting led to an arrest in Fairfield, police said.

On Sept. 12 around 8:54 p.m., a victim called police to report being shot at while driving on Waterman Blvd. at Hilborn Road. Police said the suspect shot at the driver-side door after the victim left the freeway and said that the bullet was lodged into the steering wheel.

The suspect's car was described as a dark-colored SUV with a license plate starting with the number "8". This description matched an earlier report of road rage where the victim was able to provide the full license plate. According to the Fairfield Police Department, officers later found the vehicle in the 900 block of Beck Avenue.

Police said the suspect, 45-year-old Marcial Pineda of Fairfield, was sleeping in the vehicle and had a Glock pistol that was in plain view in the back seat. Investigators said a spent casing was also found.

The Fairfield Police Department arrested and booked Pineda into the Solano County Jail on several felony charges.