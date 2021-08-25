Stockton detectives investigate deadly shooting on Palisades Drive

Police say a 38-year-old woman was found shot to death in a car, Wednesday morning in Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead on Palisades Drive, Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a person shot in the 8100 block of Palisades Drive, according to a news release. Police officials say when they arrived they found a 38-year-old woman in a car shot dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released. No motive or suspect has been determined at the moment.

Stockon police are encouraging anyone with information to call their non-emergency line at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

