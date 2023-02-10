6 arrested after West Sacramento crash revealed to be homicide, police say

Four adults and two minors were arrested in connection with what police said was a robbery attempt turned homicide.

WEST SACRAMENTO, California — Six people were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in West Sacramento. It was a death police originally said resulted from a car crash.

The shooting and crash date back to Aug. 12, when the West Sacramento Police Department responded to a single-car crash along Reed Avenue near Interstate 80.

Police thought the driver died from the crash, but that changed after an autopsy. It showed the victim was shot and killed in the leadup to the crash.

Multiple suspects were identified over the following weeks, and the victim was described as person who was brokering an illegal sale of marijuana in the area of Ikea Court.

Police said he was jumped by robbers who shot at him as he took off. He died not long after.

Four adults and two minors were identified in connection with the robbery attempt turned homicide. A casing from the deadly shooting was also matched to two other shootings in the region. No details were released on those shootings by police and those remain under investigation.

In September, a suspect was arrested in Sparks, Nevada, with another suspect later being arrested in Sacramento County. Two more people were taken into custody in West Sacramento and by the end of September all six suspects were caught and booked into the county jail.

ABC10 reached out to West Sacramento police for the suspects' names, but the inquiry was not immediately returned.

