'Why didn't you stay?' | Modesto father killed in hit-and-run while getting cup of coffee

68-year-old Ronald Swindle was struck and killed by a car at Yosemite Blvd and Santa Ana Ave last Wednesday morning. His family is still left with questions.

MODESTO, Calif. — A family in Modesto is seeking justice and closure following the deadly hit and run of 68-year-old Ronald Swindle last week.

"He was a character, very loving, very kind," said Wendy Swindle, his daughter.

Wendy Swindle says her father was a retired mechanic, who loved working on cars, and a free spirit.

"He loved being with nature. He loved being outdoors, and he just loved people," she said.

The hit-and-run happened last Wednesday morning just before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of busy Santa Ana Avenue and Yosemite Boulevard in Modesto.

Swindle said her father was walking to a nearby liquor store to get a cup of coffee. It was his regular morning routine.

She says he was just feet from the sidewalk in the crosswalk when he was struck. Wendy, who is an in-home nurse, got a call from her father's close friend, telling her that her dad was hit by a car.

She drove to the scene, but her father had already died.

"It hasn't really hit us yet. The family, we're just angry, full of questions. Why did it happen? Why we're you in such a hurry? Why did you run? Why didn't you stay?" she questioned.

Swindle says a number of people who witnessed what happened have reached out to her to offer her support.

Modesto Police confirms the suspect vehicle has been identified, but are "unable to disclose the description at this time in order to protect the integrity of the case."

Wendy hopes someone will come forward soon.

"Think about if it was your family. Think about what if it was somebody you loved. You're going to feel the same way. You're going to want that closure. You're going to want those questions answered," said Swindle.

She says her father was staying with a close childhood friend to help take care of and support his friend's wife who had cancer. She died two days before he was hit and killed by a car.

If you have any information on the case, you can call Modesto Police at 209-572-9500.

