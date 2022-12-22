Roseville police arrest man suspected of stealing car with children inside

The man was booked into the South Placer County Jail on two counts of kidnapping, child endangerment, vehicle theft and various arrest warrants.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man who stole a car with children inside was found and arrested Dec. 13, the Roseville Police Department said.

Police identified the man as Johnny Panyanouvong, a 29-year-old man from Sacramento.

He allegedly stole a running car with children inside and was found by the Roseville Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit, with help from Placer County's Special Investigation's Unit and the Regional Auto Theft Task Force. He was arrested in the area of Watt Avenue and Whitney Avenue.

Panyanouvong was booked into the South Placer County Jail on two counts of kidnapping, child endangerment, vehicle theft and various arrest warrants, which include possession of drug paraphernalia, being a convict in possession of a firearm and felony evasion.

