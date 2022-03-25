Apartment shooting leads to one teen from Oakland dead

Sacramento County Coroner's Office later identified the young woman as Marcella Garcia, 16, of Oakland, Calif.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the Sacramento Police Department, on Mar. 17, a little before 11:30 a.m., officers were called for reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2100 block of L St. in Sacramento.

Officers found a young woman with at least one gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the young woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers investigated the area and found a gun on the scene.

Currently, the case is classified as a death investigation and is being investigated by the Sacramento Police Department Homicide Unit.