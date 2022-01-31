Sacramento police investigate homicide on El Camino Avenue

The Sacramento Police Department responded to a shooting where a man was found suffering at least one gunshot wound at the 800 block of El Camino Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Jan. 31, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department responded to a shooting where a man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The officers responded to the 800 block of El Camino Avenue where they attempted to perform life-saving measures on the victim.

Despite their efforts, the victim was later pronounced deceased by the Sacramento Fire Department.

According to Sacramento police, "detectives and crime scene investigators responded to take over the investigation and will be conducting a thorough canvass of the area for evidence and witnesses."

At this time, the circumstances regarding this incident remain under investigation.

The Sacramento Police Department urges any witnesses with information in regards to this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471.

According to Sacramento police, callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

