Sacramento Police arrest second person in killing of 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have identified and arrested a second person in connection to the October 2020 shooting death of 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart in Sacramento.

On Mar. 4, police released photos of the suspect driving a 2012 Dodge Avenger thought to be involved in the crime. On Thursday, police said they arrested that driver, now identified as 34-year-old Curtis Slaton. Investigators did not say how they identified Slaton.

Betschart was shot and killed in his car before crashing into a light pole on Jackson Road, near Folsom Boulevard, back on Oct. 3, 2020.

Another 17-year-old boy was arrested in the killing who police said was possibly the result of a road rage incident. He is currently awaiting trial.

Slaton was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide complaints. Investigators say they do not believe anyone else was involved in this incident.

