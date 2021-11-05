x
San Francisco police sergeant arrested in pharmacy robbery

KTVU-TV reported that San Francisco Police Sgt. Davin Cole was booked on charges of robbery in the second degree and resisting arrest.

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say a San Francisco police officer was arrested in San Mateo on suspicion of robbing a pharmacy and is on unpaid leave pending an internal investigation.  

KTVU-TV reported Friday that San Francisco Police Sgt. Davin Cole was booked on charges of robbery in the second degree and resisting arrest for the robbery at a Rite Aid Wednesday.  Cole posted bond of $57,500 and was not in custody. 

Cole's attorney, Anthony Brass, says he hopes there is compassion for the 27-year veteran who has been dealing with opioid addiction "that has ravaged his life."

