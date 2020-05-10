San Joaquin County correctional officer charged with multiple felony offenses

The San Joaquin Sheriff's Office said in a statement that an investigation into the alleged crimes began in late August.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A San Joaquin County correctional officer has been charged with three felony offenses, including rape and sexual activity, and one misdemeanor.

Officer Zach Simmons is facing felony charges of rape, sexual penetration by foreign or unknown object, sexual activity of an employee with a confined adult in a detention facility, and a misdemeanor of communication with a prisoner without consent.

The San Joaquin Sheriff's Office said in a statement that an investigation into the alleged crimes began in late August 2020. On August 26, Simmons was placed on administrative leave as the department completed an internal investigation.

Based on that investigation, the San Joaquin District Attorney's Office filed the three felony charges and one misdemeanor against Simmons, who turned himself into custody on Oct. 5.