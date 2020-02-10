Stockton Police, community leaders at odds after bodycam footage shows violent interaction

“It’s frustrating on both parts because there are just way too many dynamics to be able to unpack everything that you see taking place."

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police released body camera video of what they say is an officer being punched in the face. Community leaders are describing the entire incident as frustrating.

The footage comes from an incident on September 30.

“It’s frustrating on both parts because there are just way too many dynamics to be able to unpack everything that you see taking place,” said Tony McNeil, a community organizer with Faith in Valley.

McNeil said she watched each of the three body camera video angles released by police. According to officers, they were responding to a call of a domestic fight.

Police say a woman had allegedly been punched in the face by her mother’s boyfriend. Police say when officers arrived, a female officer approached the woman who then assaulted the officer, even grabbing the officer’s hair.

“At the end of the day, law enforcement is paid to de-escalate situations. Community members do not go through de-escalation training,” McNeil said.

Stockton Police released this statement saying they have “obtained cellphone video that was posted on social media from an arrest that occurred on September 30, 2020 in the 1600 block of E. 12th Street. The cellphone video does not capture the full incident, so we are providing body worn camera footage to give more context related to the actions of our officers. This incident is under administrative review.”

“What I can say is that the more law enforcement spends time in a community, getting to know the community and knowing the people in that neighborhood that they are serving in on a regular basis, the least likely you are going to see situations like this unfold in that way,” said McNeil.

Continue the conversation with Chris on Facebook.

Read more from ABC10