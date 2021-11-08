202 arrests made in 10-day sting operation targeting sex predators, San Joaquin County deputies say

The operation used online and in-person decoys to combat sexual predators.

SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. — A 10-day sting operation led by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office resulted in 202 arrests.

The so-called "Trick No Treat Operation" took place from Oct. 25 to Nov. 5 and targeted sexual predators. It was done to protect the county's children during the Halloween holiday, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office joined forces with the San Joaquin County Probation Department, Lodi Police Department, California Department of Justice, San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, Office of Correctional Safety Fugitive Apprehension Team, AB109 Task Force, Homeland Security and the Sacramento High Tech Crime Task Force.

Authorities used both online and in-person decoy tactics to combat individuals preying on underage victims for the purpose of sex. Additionally, a compliance check was run on 57 sex registrants across the county. One warrant was issued for a person not in compliance.

According to the sheriff's office, 202 arrests were made over the 10-day sting operation and five guns were seized. Here is how the arrests broke down:

38 persons arrested for online sexual predating of a minor

21 persons arrested for soliciting sex with a decoy deputy minor

127 persons arrested for soliciting sex

3 persons arrested for prostitution

5 warrant arrests

2 weapons arrests

3 battery on a peace officer arrests

1 stolen vehicle arrest

1 pursuit arrest

1 narcotics arrest

Deputies said the demand for sex with minors and adults has increased compared to past investigations, especially in regard to sex solicitation.

"In each operation we have done, there has been a notable increase in arrests compared to past operations. This is an ongoing problem that we will continue to vigorously combat," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.