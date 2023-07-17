Police still seeking answers in shooting death of Sauci Haywood in Stockton

His family said he was a loving kid who loved to cook and loved his family.

STOCKTON, Calif — Investigators in Stockton are still looking for answers in the deadly shooting of a teenager from 2022.

The Stockton Police Department said 19-year-old Sauci Haywood was found shot in the roadway along the 6200 block of Porterfield Court. The deadly shooting happened about a quarter before midnight on August 27, 2022.

Haywood ultimately died from his injuries.

"I need some kind of justice. I need some kind of answers," Sundae, Haywood's mother, told ABC10 months after the shooting. "I don't know what happened to my child."

The family said Haywood had just moved to Stockton from Antioch and turned 19 about a month before his death. At the time, he had found his first apartment and just graduated high school before he was killed.

Sundae says her son was a loving kid who loved to cook and loved his family. She wanted people to remember him like that.

Police are calling on anyone with information on the case to call the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323 or Detective Cooper at (209) 937-8485. People can also submit tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers.

