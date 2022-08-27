Teen hurt after getting shot in crossfire, Stockton Police say

Police described the 17-year-old's injuries as non-life-threatening.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A teenager is recovering at a local hospital after being shot while stuck in crossfire just after midnight Saturday morning, officers with the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, around 12:05 a.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old was in the 6200 block of Porterfield Court in Stockton when multiple people began shooting at each other.

The teen was shot while in the crossfire and taken to an area hospital shortly after, police say.

Officials have described the teen's injuries as non-life-threatening and do not have any information on a suspect.

The shooting followed an unrelated deadly shooting earlier in the night on the south side of town. Officers in Stockton also responded to a non-fatal stabbing Friday night in the 2800 block of Country Club Boulevard.

Those with information on any of the overnight crimes are asked to call police at 209-937-8377.

