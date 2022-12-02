x
Sheriff's office investigation underway west of Stockton

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said they were unable to offer additional details at this time. The investigation is in the area of Roberts and Rolerson Road

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation near Stockton, but details about what they're investigating have not been released at this time.

In a tweet, the sheriff's office said the investigation was underway in the area of Roberts Road and Rolerson Road west of Stockton.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided once it becomes available.

