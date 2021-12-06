Road rage incident leads to shooting along I-5 near Richards Boulevard, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol have opened an investigation into a road rage incident that left one person shot and in the hospital. Authorities say the condition of the victim is not known at this time.
A spokesperson for CHP-South Sacramento said police are searching for a white Mercedes after an altercation started on I-80 and Watt and ended with a shooting on I-5 near Richards Boulevard.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident can call the CHP.
