Shooting investigation underway in Vacaville

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. along the 100 block of Meadows Drive.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A shooting investigation is underway in Vacaville after a person was sent to the hospital.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. along the 100 block of Meadows Drive. A spokesperson for Vacaville Police Department said one person was shot and taken to a hospital. However, the person's condition is unknown.

No additional details surrounding what led up to the shooting or the circumstances surrounding it have been released at this time.

Anyone with information can call Detective Meek, 707-469-4810.

