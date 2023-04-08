Sideshow activities take over Sacramento city, county streets

Police said some of them happened at Jacinto Avenue and Center Parkway, Winters Street and Bell Avenue, Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard and other areas.

SACRAMENTO, California — Sideshow activity sprawled across parts of the city of Sacramento and into Sacramento County areas overnight.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to calls about sideshow activity around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, but it wasn't the last time they would hear about it.

Police said they were dealing with sideshow activity into the early morning hours as the locations changed from city intersections to county intersections. While there were many locations, police said some of the sideshows happened at Jacinto Avenue and Center Parkway, Winters Street and Bell Avenue, Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard, West El Camino and Seamist, and 5th Street and X Street.

According to police, numerous criminal behaviors were reported, but police didn't say what does criminal activities were.

Police said they'll be following up on the sideshows from overnight.

"The Sacramento Police Department continues to be faced with the evolving challenge of dealing with sideshow activity. We understand the impact that these activities can have on our community members and our neighborhoods," police said in a statement.

No arrests or tows took place last night following the sideshow activity.

David A. lives near the intersection of Norwood and Bell Avenues and says the recent sideshow woke him up. He adds that in the past year and a half, sideshow activity has gotten worse.

“Oh, you can count on your fingers how many times it has happened is really become a nuisance," said David.

He hopes something can be done, but he is not holding his breath.

“I don't know what the city can do. They can't just post a cop up there," said David. "I just hope and pray that they can get something done before somebody flip their car over and gets killed out there.”

