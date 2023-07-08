Sideshow spectators break into Amazon truck during Sacramento area street takeover

Part 1/2: Numerous sideshows throughout the Sacramento area led to multiple arrests. Air 21 assisted ground units from CHP, Sacramento PD and Elk Grove PD, as hundreds of vehicles and spectators congregated to perform sideshows, commit acts of vandalism and impede the flow of traffic. At one point, an Amazon driver found themselves surrounded as people climbed on the semi-truck, threw objects and ultimately broke into the cargo container. The driver was able to escape the area unharmed and limit the cargo thefts.