Sideshow spectators break into Amazon truck during Sacramento area street takeover

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A street takeover in the Sacramento area turned violent after officers with the California Highway Patrol say spectators broke into an Amazon truck.
In a Facebook post on Saturday morning, the CHP's Valley Division Air Operations said that they helped the Sacramento and Elk Grove Police Departments after sideshows were reported with hundreds of vehicles and spectators.
At one point, an Amazon truck driver was surrounded as people started climbing on and throwing objects at the semi-truck, video released by the CHP shows. Eventually, sideshow spectators allegedly broke into the cargo container.
Police say that the driver of the truck was able to drive away from the area unharmed, limiting the cargo theft.
According to the CHP, multiple arrests were made.
