TRACY, Calif. — The last several days have taken a toll on Harnek Singh Kang, the son-in-law of Parmijit Singh. It was just a week ago when his father-in-law was brutally murdered at Gretchen Talley Park.

"Worst day of my life...going through this. Very bad timing," said Kang. "Cannot eat, cannot sit, you know. Keep thinking. I'm taking medicine to fall asleep. Very terrible time. Cannot explain it."

Kang reminisces on the memory of his father-in-law.

"He's such a wonderful person. Such a loving caring person. The last three years we have lived together and I can't explain the words for what I feel for him."

While the grief is insurmountable, there was a slight bit of relief Saturday afternoon when they heard the news that a suspect had been taken into custody.

"Detectives came to my house and I hugged them so tightly. It really helps me. My pain is a bit less today. And I've been praying to God that they capture the monster before the funeral," Kang said.

It puts a bit of closure to an already emotional week.

"We're going to miss him forever. He's going to be with us the rest of our lives with his memories."

