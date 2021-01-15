One person killed, another critically injured after stabbing in Sacramento | Update

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened on the 1400 block of Fulton Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Deputies are investigating a stabbing that happened in Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing happened in the 1400 block of Fulton Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found two people suffering from stab wounds. Both people were taken to a local hospital.

One person was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other was said to have critical injuries but is in stable condition. Neither person has been identified.

The investigation shut down north and southbound traffic on the roadway between Arden Way and Hurley Way.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

