Multi-hour standoff ends in arrest in Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — A dispute involving a reportedly intoxicated man threatening two victims with a shotgun ultimately led to an arrest, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred on Oct. 24 just before 5:30 p.m. The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Ty Day of Tuolumne. Deputies accused Day of threatening to kill two people at their home before he got a shotgun from his vehicle and pointed it at them.

Day drove away from the area, but deputies were able to find him at his home. The sheriff's office said Day continued to make threats that were aimed at law enforcement.

After several hours of failed negotiation attempts, SWAT team members entered Day's home and took him into custody without further incident.

Day was booked into county jail on charges that include assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and felony obstruction.