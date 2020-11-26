x
Crime

State prison inmate shot, killed after trying to kill another inmate, officials say

Martin Pacheco, along with two other inmates, attempted to kill another inmate at California State Prison-Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, California — A California State Prison correctional officer shot and killed an inmate while trying to stop a murder attempt, prison officials said Wednesday.

Three inmates, Gustavo Reyes, Martin Pacheco and Angel Torres, attacked another inmate, Paul Solis, with handmade weapons around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Investigative Services Unit at California State Prison-Sacramento (CSP-SAC).

Correctional officers repeatedly ordered the men to stop their attack, but their requests were ignored, CSP-SAC said. Officers then used chemical agents and shot three rounds at the men to stop the attack. 

Pacheco suffered a gunshot wound to the back and died at 9:32 a.m. Solis was stabbed six times and taken to a local hospital for care.

Officials said investigators recovered three inmate-made weapons.

No staff members were injured in the incident.

Pacheco, 34, was admitted from Los Angeles County back in 2014 to serve a life prison sentence with possibility for parole. Reyes, 42; Torres, 23; and Solis, 37, were also serving life sentences with the possibility of parole.

Official with CDCR said Martin Pacheco tried to kill another inmate and died after being shot in the back.

