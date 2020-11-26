State prison inmate shot, killed after trying to kill another inmate, officials say

Martin Pacheco, along with two other inmates, attempted to kill another inmate at California State Prison-Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, California — A California State Prison correctional officer shot and killed an inmate while trying to stop a murder attempt, prison officials said Wednesday.

Three inmates, Gustavo Reyes, Martin Pacheco and Angel Torres, attacked another inmate, Paul Solis, with handmade weapons around 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Investigative Services Unit at California State Prison-Sacramento (CSP-SAC).

Correctional officers repeatedly ordered the men to stop their attack, but their requests were ignored, CSP-SAC said. Officers then used chemical agents and shot three rounds at the men to stop the attack.

Pacheco suffered a gunshot wound to the back and died at 9:32 a.m. Solis was stabbed six times and taken to a local hospital for care.

Officials said investigators recovered three inmate-made weapons.

No staff members were injured in the incident.

Pacheco, 34, was admitted from Los Angeles County back in 2014 to serve a life prison sentence with possibility for parole. Reyes, 42; Torres, 23; and Solis, 37, were also serving life sentences with the possibility of parole.

