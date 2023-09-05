Stockton shooting turns into homicide investigation after man dies from wounds

The man was hospitalized after the shooting on April 24. Deputies learned the man died May 9.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting in Stockton turned into a homicide investigation Tuesday.

The shooting dates back to April 24. Police responded to the reported shooting along the 4500 block of Romano Drive around 7:49 p.m. and found a 40-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital, but police would later learn he died from his injuries May 9.

No information about a motive or about a suspect has been released.

Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police Department at their non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

WATCH ALSO: