Stockton shooting turns into homicide investigation after man dies from wounds

The man was hospitalized after the shooting on April 24. Deputies learned the man died May 9.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting in Stockton turned into a homicide investigation Tuesday.

The shooting dates back to April 24. Police responded to the reported shooting along the 4500 block of Romano Drive around 7:49 p.m. and found a 40-year-old man who had been shot. 

The man was taken to a hospital, but police would later learn he died from his injuries May 9.

No information about a motive or about a suspect has been released.

Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police Department at their non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. 

