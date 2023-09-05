Stockton shooting turns into homicide investigation after man dies from wounds

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting in Stockton turned into a homicide investigation Tuesday.
The shooting dates back to April 24. Police responded to the reported shooting along the 4500 block of Romano Drive around 7:49 p.m. and found a 40-year-old man who had been shot.
The man was taken to a hospital, but police would later learn he died from his injuries May 9.
No information about a motive or about a suspect has been released.
Anyone with information can call the Stockton Police Department at their non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
