Burglars use car to smash Stockton jewelry store front and break inside

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating two very similar Asian jewelry store burglaries which both happened within eight days.

The latest burglary happened at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Kim Hoan Jewelry store on N. El Dorado Street just north of Hammer Lane.

From security video, four cars are shown slowly entering the parking lot. Moments later, one of the cars backs up and slams into the store front.

"They used the car. They ram it back and forth, back and forth," said Andy H., owner of Kim Hoan Jewelry.

In five minutes, what appears to be about seven or eight men dressed in hoodies with most of their faces concealed pull open the metal sliding gate and break inside. They are shown swarming the store grabbing anything they can.

"They take some of the stuff that we left out, like jade and bangles, like not really much," said Andy H., adding that expensive items were not on display.

In just five minutes, the brazen burglars left.

At 4 a.m., just 10 minutes later, Stockton police officers arrive, just missing the jewelry thieves.

On April 10, just over a mile away also on North El Dorado Street, the King's Jewelry store fell victim to burglars. It was just before 3:30 a.m.

A car was also used to smash into the store front.

Stockton police say the loss was $70,000.

Photos released by Stockton police show a group of men dressed in hoodies smashing and grabbing what they can inside, very similar to what happened at the Kim Hoan jewelry store.

That store's owner says he won't be open for up to a month until repairs are made.

So far, no arrests have been made in either burglary.

If anyone has any information, call the Stockton Police Department.

